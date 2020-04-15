Tracking coronavirus: Florida deaths near 600; IRS launches stimulus payment tracker

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:30 a.m. -- As of 5:30 a.m., the Florida Department of Health reports there are 21,628 cases of coronavirus in the state and a death toll of 571. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Millions of Americans could be waking up to some extra money in their bank accounts. The IRS said stimulus payments are expected to be deposited into millions of bank accounts on Wednesday. But scammers could be looking at checks as an opportunity to strike. What to watch for HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- If you anxiously checked your account and didn't see your stimulus payment in there, the IRS has launched a tracking tool to allow taxpayers to see when their stimulus money will arrive and confirm how they want to be paid. Track your payment HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- As of 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health says there are 22,081 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll rose by 20 overnight to 591. Details HERE.

