Tracking coronavirus: Florida death toll tops 1,200; Flagler County lifts beach restrictions

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 32,846 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1,171.

5:00 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis said he will be making an announcement on Wednesday on the next steps the state will take on reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. A 'stay-at-home' order is currently in place until tomorrow. Read more HERE.

5:15 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says they have streamlined their process for claiming unemployment on their website. They say people who were denied federal unemployment assistance should reapply. However, many say the system still isn't working right. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- The Orange County's Economic Recovery Task Force met virtually to discuss guidelines and mandates for theme parks for when they reopen. HERE is what they came up with....

7:30 a.m. -- Two new coronavirus testing sites are opening on Wednesday in Orange County in some the hardest hit zip codes. Locations and times HERE.

8:45 a.m. -- Flagler County announced on Wednesday that all beach limitations implemented due to coronavirus will be lifted effective immediately. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Americans who are having a hard time when it comes down to checking their CARES Act stimulus check’s payment status may need to enter information in another way, according to social media users. Get the hack HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- As of 11:00 a.m., coronavirus cases have risen to 33,193 as the death toll goes up to 1,218, according to the Florida Department of Health.

