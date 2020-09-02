Tracking coronavirus: Florida cuts ties with Quest over delay of 75K COVID tests

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:47 a.m. -- In an interview with the Financial Times, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said a potential emergency authorization for a coronavirus vaccine before the completion of Phase 3 clinical trials would be “appropriate” if his agency found that the benefits outweighed the risks.

5:01 a.m. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he will allow visitors into nursing homes and assisted living facilities, nearly six months after the state blocked visitation during the first wave of coronavirus infections. The restrictions in place HERE.

4:19 a.m. -- A Brevard County elementary school is closed for the rest of the week due to coronavirus.

Golfview Elementary School is set to reopen on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday on Monday. Read more HERE.

4:03 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported a statewide total of 631,040 coronavirus cases. This after the state announced it was cutting ties with Quest Diagnostics for not reporting 75,000 COVID-19 results in a timely manner. The death toll in Florida has risen to 11,374.

