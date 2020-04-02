Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 9,000; 144 deaths reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 7,773 cases in the state as the death toll rises to 101.

5:30 a.m. -- A statewide 'stay-at-home' order begins at midnight and will last until April 30. Governor Ron DeSantis issued the order on Wednesday as COVID-19 cases in Florida continue to rise. So far, he has not shut down the state completely. What you can and can't do during the order HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials have released a map showing the 'hot spots' in Orlando where the most coronavirus cases have been detected. Find the zip codes HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding a record high set just last week, a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.

9:30 a.m. -- Two Holland America Line cruise ships carrying hundreds of sick passengers and crew members are currently anchored off the Florida coast, awaiting final clearance to disembark after reaching a conditional arrangement with local authorities. Get updates HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- As of 11:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health says that there are now 8010 coronavirus cases in the state. Twenty-seven new deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 128.

1:00 p.m. -- The Democratic National Committee is delaying its presidential nominating convention until the week of Aug. 17 after prospective nominee Joe Biden said he didn’t think it would be possible to hold a normal convention in mid-July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

2 p.m. -- When Governor Ron DeSantis' statewide 'stay-at-home' order take effect at 12:01 a.m. on April 3, Volusia County beaches will also officially be closed. Read more HERE.

4 p.m. -- The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many, if not almost all, Americans wear face coverings when leaving home, in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Read more HERE.

4:15 p.m. -- Volusia County authorities annouce beach closures in accordance with the statewide stay-at-home order.

4:30 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gives a coronavirus update as the stay prepares to go into a "stay-at-home" order.

5 p.m. -- A cruise ship that has been floating at sea with coronavirus patients aboard for two weeks after being turned away from South American ports was finally allowed to dock in Florida on Thursday. Read more HERE.

6 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health has released the latest numbers of coronavirus in Florida on Thursday evening, showing that there are 9,008 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and a new death toll of 144. Read more HERE.

