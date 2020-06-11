Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 67,000; SeaWorld reopens with new safety measures

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 67,371 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,801 deaths. That is an additional 1,371 cases and 36 deaths since Tuesday morning.

5:00 a.m. -- After being shut down for months, SeaWorld becomes the second major Central Florida theme park to reopen -- with new safety measures in place for guests. The park will also only be open five days a week. Details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- More than 2 million individuals in the United States have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

