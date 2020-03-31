Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 6,700; death toll rises to 85

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, The Florida Department of Health said there are 5,704 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The number of positive Florida residents is 5,489. The number of deaths stands at 71.

6:00 a.m. -- Communities are stepping up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but not everybody, unfortunately, is listening. That's why the Orlando Police Department is starting an initiative to try to keep everybody safe.

7:00 a.m. -- Central Florida students will try again at distance learning today after some school districts experienced technical issues on the first day. FOX 35's Sydney Cameron has the details HERE.

7:15 a.m. -- The Trump administration has ruled that gun shops are considered “essential” businesses that should remain open as other businesses are closed to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. Get details HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated South American cruise are pleading with Florida officials to let them carry off the sick and dead, but Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s health care resources are already stretched too thin. Get more HERE.

11:30 a.m. -- New numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that coronavirus cases in the state have surpassed 6,000, now up to 6,330. The death toll has also risen to 77. Read more HERE.

Advertisement

1:00 p.m. -- The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed past 3,500 Tuesday, eclipsing China's official count, as New York's mammoth convention center started taking patients to ease the burden on the city's overwhelmed health system and the tennis center where the U.S. Open is held was being turned into a hospital. Read more HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that it’s working with Holland America on a detailed docking plan that would require two ships carrying passengers and crew from an ill-fated cruise to handle all medical issues without impacting South Florida’s already-stressed hospitals.

6. p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 6,741 confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. The number of positive Florida residents is 6,490. The death toll has risen to 85. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST.

(MOBILE USERS WATCH FOX 35 HERE)