Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 52,600; death toll rises to more than 2,300

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- Only about half of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine if the scientists working furiously to create one succeed, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Preparations for the first manned mission in nearly a decade have been meticulous and intense. But with an unprecedented pandemic happening at the same time around the globe, the coronavirus has forced SpaceX and NASA to increase their health and safety protocols more than ever before. Details HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The number of vaccinations administered to children during the COVID-19 pandemic has sharply decreased, leading to worries among pediatricians about public-health consequences if something isn’t done to reverse the trend.

11:00 a.m. -- The proposed phased reopening plans presented by Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando have been approved by the Orange County Reopening Task Force, meaning they could begin reopening soon after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The dates the theme parks plan to reopen HERE.

11:45 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 52,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 2,319.

