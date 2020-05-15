Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 43,000; governor to make announcement about Florida gyms

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:15 a.m. -- According to state health officials, Florida has 43,210 cases of coronavirus and 1,875 deaths.

5:00 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to make an announcement about the reopening of gyms in Florida. Details HERE.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map