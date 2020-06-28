Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases surpassed 9,500 on Saturday; what will Sunday bring?

article

FOX 35 News is tracking the latest on the coronavirus across Florida, the nation and the globe.

7:45 a.m. -- In response to the spike in coronavirus cases across the state, the University of Florida is now requiring a face mask or cloth face covering to be worn everywhere on campus when students return in the fall. READ MORE.

7:30 a.m. -- With Daytona Beach now requiring face masks in public, Brevard County is looking at putting a mask mandate in place, too. It will be proposed at the Brevard County Commission meeting Tuesday. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- Florida saw 9,585 new cases in the state on Saturday. Officials also reported 24 more Florida resident deaths due to coronavirus. READ MORE.

