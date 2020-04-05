Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases over 11,500; death toll now at 195

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

There are currently over 11,500 positive cases of coronavirus in Florida and the death toll is at 195.

Below is an interactive dashboard showing a county by county breakdown of cases statewide.

Cases in the United States of America exceed 300,000 and over 8,000 deaths.

Worldwide cases exceed 1,200,000 and the death toll is over 65,000.

Below is an interactive dashboard showing a country by country breakdown of cases worldwide.

Advertisement

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the interactive dashboard of cases worldwide

FOX 35 News will update this story as more coronavirus news arises.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News