Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 29,000; new testing site opens in Central Florida

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 28,576 cases of coronavirus in the state and 927 deaths.

5:30 a.m. -- According to a letter shared between several state law makers, it appears retroactive unemployment benefits will be available to those who have back-logged applications. Get details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- A new coronavirus testing site opens in Osceola County. Read more HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- Publix is continuing their mission to help as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. The Lakeland-based grocer announced they have begun purchasing fresh produce and milk directly from farmers impacted by the outbreak and will then donate the items to Feeding America member food banks.

8:00 a.m. -- In an effort to keep customers a safe distance apart while shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart announced they will be implementing one-way aisles in many of its stores starting Thursday.

