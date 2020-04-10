Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases near 17,000; UCF to continue remote instruction through summer

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced a new statewide total of 16,826 -- 16,323 of those cases are Florida residents. There are 371 deaths.

5:00 a.m. -- Starting Friday, AdventHealth says they will offer drive-up testing for the coronavirus at the Daytona International Speedway. Details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- The University of Central Florida announced they are expanding their remote instruction for all summer sessions. The earliest face-to-face classes could resume in the fall. Read more HERE.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map