Tracking coronavirus: FDA issues new warning about 87 'toxic' hand sanitizers

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:26 a.m. -- There are now roughly 87 hand sanitizers on the Food and Drug Administration's rolling list of dangerous cleansers that have been recalled due to the presence of a toxic chemical. See the list HERE.

7:53 a.m. -- Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists don’t know for sure yet, but they believe it’s unlikely. Read more HERE.

7:17 a.m. -- The GOP unveiled details for a second round of direct payments to American households on Monday, in legislation that has been dubbed the HEALS Act. If you qualified for a check in the first round, you are likely up for a second payment – perhaps for an even larger amount. Details HERE.

6:13 a.m. -- Disney World is changing its mask policy again.

5:02 a.m. -- FOX 35 uncovered more errors with Florida’s COVID-19 numbers. This time, the errors were in the wrong child positivity rates being reported. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Orange County Public Schools has announced that August 10 will mark the start of virtual learning for all students in the district, whether they are registered for face-to-face instruction or learning through the LaunchEd@Home program.

4:00 a.m. -- On Monday, The Florida Department of Health reported 8,892 new cases of COVID-19 and 77 more deaths. The statewide total is now at 432,747 and the death toll is 5,931. A new report will be released around 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

