Tracking coronavirus: Face masks to be required in Orange County; Disney cancels annual event

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:15 a.m. -- Walt Disney World has canceled 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- Starting Saturday, Orange County will have a mandatory mask order in place. Details HERE.

3:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says coronavirus cases in the state have climbed by 3,207 - a new single-day record - bringing the total to 85,926. The death toll is up to 3,061.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

