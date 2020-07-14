Tracking coronavirus: Disney World to reopen its last 2 parks this week; Florida cases near 300K

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:45 a.m. -- The Orange County School Board meeting on Tuesday will include a proposal to push back the start of the school year. Details HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- So what happens when someone inside a school tests positive and you have a classroom full of kids that may have been exposed?

6:30 a.m. -- People plan to make their voices heard on Tuesday about the reopening of schools in Brevard County.

A group of concerned adults will start gathering for a socially distanced protest against the reopening of schools.

5:30 a.m. -- Walt Disney World will reopen its last two theme parks on Wednesday. Hollywood Studios and EPCOT will open to the general public following the Saturday reopening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

A map developed by researchers at Georgia Tech updates automatically to show how likely you are to contract COVID-19. It shows the risk level, county-by-county of attending an event.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported that there have been 282,435 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 4,277 deaths.

That is an increase in 12,624 cases and 35 deaths since the numbers were reported on Sunday morning. It's the second-highest single-day increase of cases. Sunday yielded the largest jump, with 15,300 new cases. The third-highest daily increase was on July 3, with 11,458 new cases.

