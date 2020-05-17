Tracking Coronavirus: Deaths near 2,000; rocket launches with message dedicated to frontline workers

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:00 a.m. -- The United Launch Alliance dedicated its Sunday launch to workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic and those who have lost their lives. Read the message that was sent into space HERE.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health report that the state has had 44,811 cases of coronavirus, resulting in 1,964 deaths.

Below is an interactive map by the Florida Department of Health, breaking COVID-19 cases down by county.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, there are