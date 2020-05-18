Tracking Coronavirus: Deaths near 2,000; full Phase 1 of reopening in Florida is now in effect

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 a.m. -- "Full Phase 1" of reopening went into effect on Monday, allowing even more places to reopen and higher capacity limits at establishments that are open. Details on what businesses will be reopening and what is next HERE.

The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 45,588 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,973. That is an additional 777 cases and 9 deaths since Saturday morning.

Below is an interactive map by the Florida Department of Health, breaking COVID-19 cases down by county.

Globally, there are over 4.7 million cases of coronavirus, resulting in over 315,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive map by John Hopkins University, breaking COVID-19 cases down by country.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the interactive John Hopkins University map

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News