Expand / Collapse search

Tracking coronavirus: COVID-19 testing site coming to Disney; could coronavirus be airborne?

Published 
Updated just in
Coronavirus
FOX 35 Orlando
article

ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:52 a.m. -- Students in Orange County are about to head back to class, but some parents are concerned about mask exemptions. 

Doctors raise questions about mask exemptions at Orange County schools

Students in Orange County are about to head back to class, but some parents are concerned about mask exemptions.

6:28 a.m. -- Seminole County is getting ready to welcome students back on Monday -- and they're preparing buses to keep students safe by holding a bus cleaning event on Thursday.

6:07 a.m. -- Walt Disney World will soon offer on-site COVID-19 testing for cast members, their families as well as Florida residents. Details HERE.

5:54 a.m. -- Orange County schools are back in session virtually and face-to-face learning starts next Friday. However, there are still a lot of concerns about it. 

A panel of doctors are weighing in on how they feel face-to-face learning should resume. Read more HERE.

5:15 a.m. -- Researchers at the University of Florida have found particles of coronavirus in aerosols collected, contributing to findings that the virus could airborne, a report says. Read more HERE.

4:04 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 8,109 new cases and 212 more deaths on Wednesday. The statewide total for COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 550,901, resulting in 8,765 deaths. 

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

Tune in to FOX 35 for the latest on the coronavirus. 