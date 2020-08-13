Tracking coronavirus: COVID-19 testing site coming to Disney; could coronavirus be airborne?

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:52 a.m. -- Students in Orange County are about to head back to class, but some parents are concerned about mask exemptions.

6:28 a.m. -- Seminole County is getting ready to welcome students back on Monday -- and they're preparing buses to keep students safe by holding a bus cleaning event on Thursday.

6:07 a.m. -- Walt Disney World will soon offer on-site COVID-19 testing for cast members, their families as well as Florida residents. Details HERE.

5:54 a.m. -- Orange County schools are back in session virtually and face-to-face learning starts next Friday. However, there are still a lot of concerns about it.

A panel of doctors are weighing in on how they feel face-to-face learning should resume. Read more HERE.

5:15 a.m. -- Researchers at the University of Florida have found particles of coronavirus in aerosols collected, contributing to findings that the virus could airborne, a report says. Read more HERE.

4:04 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 8,109 new cases and 212 more deaths on Wednesday. The statewide total for COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic is now at 550,901, resulting in 8,765 deaths.

