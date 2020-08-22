Tracking coronavirus: Cases near 600,000 in Florida as schools reopen

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:36 a.m. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forecast says that the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 200,000 by Labor Day.

9:24 a.m. -- Bar owners say their annual liquor license renewal is due at the end of September. But since they haven't worked during the pandemic, they're hoping to get a break.

8:17 a.m. -- Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says teachers who refuse to return to the classroom because of COVID-19 concerns will be “terminated".

Corcoran made his case for Florida’s school reopening plan on FOX News Friday. Read more HERE.

7:03 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 4,684 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 593,286. Another 119 more deaths were reported. The death toll is now at 10,168.

