Tracking coronavirus: Cases near 41,000; New Orange County testing site opens
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 40,982 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 1,735 as most of Florida enters week 2 of Governor Ron DeSantis' Phase 1 reopening plan.
5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced that I-4 through downtown Orlando will drop down to just one lane starting Wednesday. CLICK HERE for details, alternate routes.
6:00 a.m. -- Coronavirus testing is ramping up in Orange County. A new testing site at Olympia High School is opening for free testing on Tuesday.
7:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials will hand out one million face masks and 200,000 two-ounce hand sanitizer bottles distributed in kits. Each small business will get 200 face masks and 40 bottles of hand sanitizer. Here's where to get them.
8:15 a.m. -- Steak 'n Shake has permanently closed 57 of its locations due to the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Details HERE.
