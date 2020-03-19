Tracking Coronavirus: Cases jump to nearly 400 in Florida, 8 deaths reported by health officials

article

More cases of coronavirus have been announced by the Florida Department of Health.

On Thursday, the total number of positive cases jumped to 390. Of those, 360 are confirmed Florida residents and 30 are non-Florida residents.

The state's death toll remained the same at 8.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- 14 more cases of coronavirus have been announced by the Florida Department of Health, as well as an additional death, bringing the state's death toll to eight total. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- State health officials are investigating after learning there are either suspected or confirmed cases of coronavirus at 19 nursing homes across Florida. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Last month, Wuhan was overwhelmed with thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day. But in a dramatic development, Chinese authorities said Thursday that the city and its surrounding province had no new cases to report. Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Winn-Dixie announced that they are dedicating a special shopping hour to seniors. In addition, they are also looking to immediately hire those with restricted work hours or who have been laid off due to the coronavirus. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- Florida Department of Health announced that the total number of coronavirus cases in Florida have jumped to 390. Death toll remained the same at 8. Read more HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- To help out older citizens get the supplies they need during the coronavirus pandemic, Publix has announced that they are designating shopping hours just for them. Read more HERE.

1:30 p.m.. -- New Smyrna Beach police say that beaches are filled to capacity despite recommendations for social distancing. Read more HERE.

2:00 p.m.-- Governor Ron DeSantis says that more coronavirus test kits are on the way to Florida. With these, 625,000 people can be tested. Read more HERE.

2:30 p.m. -- Carnival Corporation announced on Wednesday that some of their cruise ships will be made available to use as temporary hospitals to help address the escalating impacts of coronavirus on communities around the world. Read more HERE.

3:00 p.m. -- A California man who died just days ago after testing positive for COVID-19 recently visited Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida, a TMZ report said. Read more HERE.

4:00 p.m. -- The U.S. Department of State has issued a Global Level 4 Health Advisory, advising Americans to "avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19." Read more HERE.

