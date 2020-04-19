Tracking Coronavirus: Almost 26,000 cases of coronavirus in Florida, Disney furloughs begin, and more

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12 a.m. -- Around 43,000 Walt Disney World employees have officially been furloughed as of Sunday because of the coronavirus pandemic. Only 200 union workers deemed essential will stay on the job. Read more HERE.

11 a.m. -- There are now almost 26,000 cases of coronavirus in Florida and the death toll has jumped to 764 overnight, the Florida Department of Health stated. Read more HERE.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, John Hopkins University says there are over 2,300,000 cases of coronavirus. The death toll is over 160,000 as well.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view an interactive map of coronavirus cases around the world

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News