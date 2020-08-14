Tracking coronavirus: 9-year-old Orange County student tests positive for COVID-19

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:36 a.m. -- The stunning “Tribute in Light” which shines over the Manhattan skyline to remember the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks will not light up the sky this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said in a statement on their website Thursday.

6:41 a.m. -- A 9-year-old student at a private school in Orange County has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a quarantine of the class. Details HERE.

6:08 a.m. -- With just a week left before face-to-face school reopening in Orange County, conversations are happening about changing plans.

A medical advisory committee is set to meet on Friday morning when they will make recommendations to the Orange County School District on how schools should reopen face-to-face.

5:58 a.m. -- An Altamonte Springs nursing home is battling numerous COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the state. Details HERE.

5:07 a.m. -- Starting Friday, Walt Disney World will offer on-site COVID-19 testing for cast members, their families, and Florida residents. How to make an appointment HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 6,236 new cases and 148 more deaths on Thursday. The statewide total since the start of the pandemic is now at 557,137, resulting in 8,913 deaths.

