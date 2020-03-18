Tracking Coronavirus: 3 field hospitals slated to open; 216 positive tests

article

Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered that all Florida public schools remain closed until April 15 as the state works to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. All bars and nightclubs across the state have also been shut down for 30 days.The number of coronavirus cases in the state of Florida is up to 216 confirmed cases. Seven people have died in the state.

Meanwhile, President Trump wants the government to start sending checks to Americans within the next two weeks to help curb the economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:30 a.m. -- Three field hospitals are being deployed in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic, including one in Orlando. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- With Florida public schools K-12 remaining closed until April 15 because of the coronavirus outbreak, Orange County Public Schools has announced they will be providing free meals to students beginning Monday, March 23. Read more HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Johns Hopkins University says the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus worldwide has surpassed 200,000. Read more HERE.

