Tracking coronavirus: 1.5 million applied for jobless aid last week; Florida cases top 67,000

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 67,371 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,801 deaths. That is an additional 1,371 cases and 36 deaths since Tuesday morning.

5:00 a.m. -- After being shut down for months, SeaWorld becomes the second major Central Florida theme park to reopen -- with new safety measures in place for guests. The park will also only be open five days a week. Details HERE.

7:45 a.m. -- More than 2 million individuals in the United States have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

8:15 a.m. -- ALL children -- regardless of family income or where they live -- can get free meals this summer, the USDA announced Wednesday. Pick-up locations HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.

9:30 a.m. -- If you thought major concerts were over for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, think again. Country music star Garth Brooks announced that he'll be hosting a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America on June 27. Details HERE.

