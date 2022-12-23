Rapper Tory Lanez found guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Jurors have reached a verdict in the Megan Thee Stallion-Tory Lanez trial.

On Friday afternoon, rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty of three felonies in the 2020 shooting of hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion. The news comes as jurors resumed deliberations earlier in the day after failing to reach verdict Thursday over the case against Tory Lanes, whose real name is Daystar Peterson.

At the time of the trial, Lanez, 30, was charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He was also accused of using the gun and injuring Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete.

Lanez was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in the early morning of July 12, 2020. According to Deputy DA Kathy Ta, the shooting stemmed from Megan Thee Stallion disrespecting Lanez's music career, the City News Service reports.

Lanez's lawyer, however, claimed Megan Thee Stallion's former friend Kelsey Harris was the one who did the shooting, CNS reports. Lanez's lawyer argued Megan Thee Stallion made up a fake story about the shooting for publicity reasons, CNS reports.

Earlier in the trial, Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez told her to "dance, b***h" and shot her in the foot, CNS reports. Lanez did not testify in his own defense Wednesday.

As of Friday afternoon, it is unknown what sentencing Lanez would face following the guilty verdict.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón issued the following statement after Friday's decision:

"I want to start by highlighting the bravery of Megan Pete," District Attorney Gascón said. "You showed incredible courage and vulnerability with your testimony despite repeated and grotesque attacks that you did not deserve. You faced unjust and despicable scrutiny that no woman should ever face and you have been an inspiration to others across LA County and the nation.

Women, especially Black women, are afraid to report crimes like assault and sexual violence because they are too often not believed. This trial, for the second time this month, highlighted the numerous ways that our society must do better for women.

I’d also like to thank the jurors for their time and thoughtful deliberation, and our trial team for their tireless pursuit of the truth. You spent countless hours away from your families during the holiday season preparing this case and finding justice for Ms. Pete. Your sacrifice is appreciated."

