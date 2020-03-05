TIMELINE: When severe weather is expected to arrive in Central Florida

With the threat of severe weather in Central Florida, Thursday has been designated as FOX 35 Severe Weather Alert Day Thursday.

"Strong thunderstorms definitely possible," said FOX 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas. "Do expect this window of possibility for some strong storms arriving from 2 - 9 p.m. for northern spots that includes portions of Lake County, marion, alachua, Gainesville, flagler and volusia counties. Closer to 4 - 11 p.m that window opening for some strong thunderstorms for Orlando metro, Osceola, Kissimmee and areas in Brevard County."

Main threats to the FOX 35 viewing area in North Central Florida will be damaging winds and some passing pockets of heavy rainfall. Heading South into the heart of Central Florida (Metro Orlando and surrounding areas) expect some gusty winds, perhaps a rumble of thunder and some passing rain.

The cold front will be weakening, so the greatest threat is expected north of metro Orlando as the evening progresses.

The peak time for the severe storm threat will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. while we still have ample heat to aid in the storm formation.

The cold front and the gusty storms will arrive first in Alachua County and then shift southeast through 2 a.m. By that time on Friday morning, the mainline of rain and storms should be offshore of Brevard County.

