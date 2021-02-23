Tiger Woods seriously hurt but alert after crashing into tree in Rolling Hills Estates, LASD says

Golfer Tiger Woods is seriously hurt after he was involved in a single-car crash in Rolling Hills Estates Tuesday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call around 7:15 a.m. on the northbound side of Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road. According to LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Woods crashed into a tree in the area.

According to LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, the 2021 Genesis GV-80, the courtesy car driven by Woods, traveled several hundred feet from the center divider before hitting a tree.

His agent Mark Steinberg told Golf Digest earlier in the day that Woods suffered "multiple" leg injuries from the crash.

"He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

Authorities initially reported that the jaws of life were used to pull Woods from the wreckage, but they later retracted that information.

He was rushed to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance in serious condition, the LA County Fire Department said.

FOX 11's Bill Melugin reports drugs and alcohol did not appear to be factored in the crash. Villanueva confirmed that Woods was conscious and there was no evidence of impairment. Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby also said Woods was conscious at the scene after the crash.

FOX News reports Woods was running late when he left the hotel after waiting for his Genesis courtesy car from the valet.

Woods was in the area to film something at the luxury Terranea Resort. Being unfamiliar with the steep terrain, authorities believe Woods lost control of the vehicle while traveling downhill.

"You can easily without noticing go 60 mph down this road. A lot of people have died on this road," a concerned fan near the crash site told FOX 11’s Hal Eisner.

A tweet by David Spade reveals that he was on the golf course with Woods on Monday.

Rolling Hills Estates is an affluent community located about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Woods, who resides in Florida, was in town after hosting the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational in Pacific Palisades over the weekend.

Born Eldrick Woods, the 45-year-old is considered one of the greatest golfers of all-time and broke racial barriers throughout his career. He is set to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame later this year.

Woods has been plagued by back injuries that have been an issue throughout his adult life.

"We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery" said golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan issued the following statement:

"We have been made aware of Tiger Woods’ car accident today. We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery. On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers."

The 15-time major champion last played Dec. 20 in the PNC Championship with his 11-year-old son, Charlie. He had a fifth surgery on his back, a microdiscectomy, two days before Christmas and gave no indication when he would return. The Masters is April 8-11 and when asked if he would be there during the CBS telecast, Woods replied, "God, I hope so."

This is the third time Woods has been involved in a car investigation. The most notorious was the early morning after Thanksgiving in 2009, when his SUV ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree. That was the start of shocking revelations that he had been cheating on his wife with multiple women. Woods lost major corporate sponsorship, went to a rehabilitation clinic in Mississippi and did not return to golf for five months.

In May 2017, Florida police found him asleep behind the wheel of a car parked awkwardly on the side of the road. He was arrested on a DUI charge and said later he had an unexpected reaction to prescription medicine his back pain. Woods later pleaded guilty to reckless driving and checked into a clinic to get help with prescription medication and a sleep disorder.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area where the crash occurred.

The LASD Lomita Station is handling the investigation.

Fellow golfer Justin Thomas was emotional as he spoke about the crash and said he was thinking of Woods' children.

Many athletes took to social media to share their support for Woods and said they are keeping him in their prayers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.