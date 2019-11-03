Three people shot, one killed in Orlando street gathering

article

Orlando Police Department is investigating after three people were shot, leaving one person dead in Orlando overnight.

Police tell us the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. as they were responding to a noise complaint coming from a gathering of about 200 people at the intersection of Polk Street and Benson Avenue near the Parramore area of the city.

They say one person was killed at the scene, one victim was shot in the leg and another shot in the shoulder and leg. Both of those victims were taken to the hospital.

At this time, police say they do not have any suspect information and are asking the public's help.

If you know anything you are asked to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.