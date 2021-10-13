Three-car crash in Ocala sends 5 to the hospital, police say

article

Five people were taken to the hospital in Ocala after a crash involving three vehicles on Tuesday.

According to police, a red Hyundai SUV left a Red Lobster parking lot and tried to turn eastbound onto SR 200, when it pulled into the path of two vehicles heading westbound.

(Ocala Police Dept.)

The silver Scion t-boned the SUV, which police say caused the Scion to rotate counter-clockwise, and move into the path of the Gray Honda. The Honda then appears to have hit the rear of the Scion.

Ocala Police say three people were taken to the hospital as a trauma alert, and one is in critical condition.

Advertisement