Thousands gearing up for the Orlando Heart Walk at UCF

article

You don’t have to be a doctor to save lives, all you have to do is walk!

Fox 35 WOFL has joined forces with the American Heart Association as a proud sponsor of the Orlando Heart Walk, taking place Saturday, Nov. 9 at the University of Central Florida.

Walkers will brave a chilly morning to lace up their shoes and walk to help fight heart disease and stroke.

"By participating in the Heart Walk, you’re joining a million Heart Walk Heroes from across the nation raising funds for lifesaving science," said the American Heart Association. "Science that can teach us all how to live longer and be Healthy For Good."

Participants will see some familiar faces at the event.

Fox 35's Chief meteorologist Glenn Richards will be there bright and early to greet walkers as well as Good Day Orlando meteorologist Jayme King.

Advertisement

King is hosting the event for the 7th year in a row.

“It’s a great opportunity to educate the public about heart health and the importance of maintaining personal health," King said. "Heart disease and stroke are big contributors to the mortality rate here in the United States, our goal is to reduce these startling numbers. I’m proud to serve as the emcee yet again for this wonderful event! Weather will be cool and breezy, perhaps a stray shower early but, conditions will be mainly dry.”

According to the association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer worldwide, and stroke ranks second globally.

"Even when those conditions don’t result in death, they cause disability and diminish quality of life. We want to see a world free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke."

If you'd like to donate and help fight heart disease and stroke, CLICK HERE.