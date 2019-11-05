Thornton Park rape suspect arrested in South Florida

article

The Orlando Police Department says it has arrested a wanted man, accused of a sexual battery in Downtown Orlando.

James Calixte was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall Service in the West Palm Beach area.

Police say he attacked a woman on east Jefferson Street in Thornton Park last month.

Investigators say he grabbed a woman and sexually battered her outside of her home.

Orlando police previously arrested another man, Michael T. Scarlett II, for a separate attack nearby.

Investigators say he turned himself in.

He was charged in an unrelated sexual battery on Cathcart Avenue, near the alleged attack Calixte is accused of.