This is when the Orlando FEMA vaccine site will end Pfizer 1st doses, official says

These are the final days that you can get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the federal vaccination site in Orlando, an official said.

The official with the federal vaccination site at Valencia College's West Campus confirmed to FOX 35 on Thursday that the last day that they will distribute any first doses of the Pfizer vaccine is Tuesday, May 4th.

They said that this is being done so that everyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can receive their second shot prior to the site's closing on May 26th.

The federal vaccination site also distributes the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine last Friday. The public health agency said that the benefits outweigh the risks, despite more than a dozen women developing rare blood clots after receiving the vaccine.

The federal vaccination site in Orlando began distributing it again on Sunday but the following day, an official confirmed that 90 percent of the daily supply at the Orlando FEMA site went unused following the 11-day pause.

