There are now 29 Florida coronavirus cases; three more announced in Broward, Lee counties

Three more Floridians tested positive for COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday, bringing the total of cases in Florida to 29.

The Florida Department of Health announced that the three cases include a 57-year-old man in Lee County, a 65-year-old man in Broward County, and a 61-year-old man also in Broward County. It is not clear if the 57-year-old man and 65-year-old man got it through traveling. The 61-year-old man though is a travel-related case. He is associated with Port Everglades. Earlier this week, officials said there three employees of a company that works at Port Everglades who tested positive for the new coronavirus.

All three patients are isolated and will remain so until cleared public health officials, the department said.

The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there are 29 people in the state with positive cases of coronavirus. Three of these are not Florida residents. Five other Florida residents have COVID-19 but are isolated in another state. There have been two coronavirus deaths in Florida so far. 476 people are currently being monitored.

On Wednesday, Governor Ron Desantis announced an executive order that will help protect the elderly citizens of Florida. They are much more vulnerable to COVID-19 than younger, healthier individuals and officials are working to ensure their safety. The state remains in a state of emergency as well.

The symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms sometimes don’t show for two to 14 days after infection.

To prevent exposure, avoid contact with people who are sick. Health officials advise that you also regularly and effectively wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, cover sneezes and coughs with tissues, and stay home if you are sick.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have. It may also be beneficial to wear a face mask prior to an appointment. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be.

If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

