Teenager injured after being hit by car in Orlando, officials say

A teenager was hit by a car on Tuesday morning in Orlando, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

This happened at 29th Street and S. Rio Grande Ave.

Florida Highway Patrol says the boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital as a trauma alert. The car involved remained at the scene.

