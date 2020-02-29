Teenager accused of shooting at Orange County deputies to face judge

article

An Orange County teenager who was shot by deputies after opening fire on them will go before a judge on Saturday.

Bryce Theygan Weir, 19, was released from the hospital and taken to jail after being shot by Orange County deputies. Weir is facing several charges after deputies he held his girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her to drive to the area of N Econlockhatchee Trail near E Colonial in Orlando on Friday.

She was able to escape and call 911.

"At which time he fled from the vehicle," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. "Our deputies knew he lived in this area and were able to locate him. At that time he produced a glock handgun with a high capacity magazine, fired at our deputies, our deputies returned fire hitting him at least once."

They were able to locate him in a backyard. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before heading to jail.

Nearby neighbors said they woke up to hearing shots fired.

"When I was in the backyard, I actually heard gunshots," Teresa Mercado said. "Like it was a lot of gunshots."

Weir had reportedly shot at his girlfriend during an earlier incident.

"We do have a prior history with him," said Sheriff Mina. "On January 11, he actually shot at his girlfriend, was arrested for that charge. And then he's now out on bond."

Deputies say during the January incident, Weir shot two women. Both victims were transported to the hospital. They received non-life threatening injuries.

