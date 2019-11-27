Teenage girl freed from chimney by Phoenix firefighters

Phoenix Fire crews rescued a teenage girl in a confined space rescue operation Wednesday night.

According to a fire spokesperson, the incident happened near 16th Avenue and Baseline Road, where the teen was stuck in a chimney. The teen was reportedly trying to get into her home, and got stuck right above the flue of the chimney.

The girl, according to officials, was communicating with crews the entire time, who set up a tripod over the chimney, and hoisted her out.

The teen, officials said, was not taken to the hospital because she refused transport.

