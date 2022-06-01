Teen girl found shot to death in bullet-ridden car in Orange County identified

Orange County deputies have identified a teenage girl who was found shot dead early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to the Park at Highgate Apartments on North Powers Drive just after 3 a.m.

They say when they arrived, they found the woman, 19-year-old Raniyah A’shanti Gandy, who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives say dozens of shell casings were found at the scene. They believe the suspects fired from a vehicle.

A friend of the victim told FOX 35 News that her sister was in a car with the victim when the gunfire erupted. A car riddled with bullet holes and broken glass is at the crime scene.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

There are signs on the property that say the premises are monitored 24 hours a day by security cameras.

Advertisement

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.