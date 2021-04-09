Teen arrested in possible Orlando road rage shooting, police say

article

The Orlando Police Department has made an arrest in a possible road rage shooting that left the victim with serious injuries.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Traviance Polite, Jr.

Detectives say around 4 p.m. on April 6, police responded to a shooting on S. Semoran Blvd. between Curry Ford Road and La Costa Drive.

"An adult male driver was shot by a stranger in another vehicle, following some kind of interaction. The victim’s injuries are serious," police said in a news release.

Police say that during the investigation, it was determined that Polite Jr. was wanted in two other cases.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.