Taylor Swift course to be offered at University of Texas

University of Texas at Austin students will have the opportunity to take a course studying Taylor Swift’s written lyrics.

The brand-new course for Fall 2022, "Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook," will be taught by Dr. Elizabeth Scala.

According to a post from the UT Department of English, the course will provide an "introduction to literary studies and research methods that use the songwriting of Taylor Swift as the basis for teaching a wide range of skills."

Just up the road at Texas State University, students will soon have a chance to take a course on Harry Styles in Spring 2023.