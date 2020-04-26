Task force helping Central Florida businesses come up with plans to reopen

The stay-at-home order is currently set to end on April 30 and Gov. Ron DeSantis has not announced specific plans on if it will be extended or what the next steps are, but leaders are looking at how businesses can safely reopen.

In a Sunday afternoon press conference, Orlando Health President and CEO David Strong said he believes Central Florida is flattening the curve.

"Certainly, the peak, we believe, has passed," Strong said.

According to Strong, on April 8, the hospital had 54 COVID-19 patients.

As of the morning of April 26, they had 13 COVID-19 patients.

The stay-at-home order is set to end on April 30.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has not said what will happen next.

Advertisement

"We’re going to make an announcement pretty soon, obviously, because we are coming up on the end of the month," Gov. DeSantis said at a news conference at Orlando Health. "I’m less concerned about a specific date than getting it right."

However, officials are already looking at how businesses can reopen.

Orlando Health has launched its own task force, which is working with local businesses on plans to reopen safely.

"It’s beginning dialog to how can we help you, being the health experts, help you and your business come back safely," said Dr. Sunil Desai.

The members of the task force are going to work with employers on how they can train employees on proper hand hygiene, how to properly take off a mask and dispose of it, practice social distancing in the workplace and recognize symptoms.

"This includes producing videos, educational materials to get it out to their frontlines so they have the confidence in telling their employees, ‘this is how we’re going to go back’," Dr. Desai said.

Gov. DeSantis also said Orlando Health is planning to add more testing sites so if an employee has symptoms they can easily get tested.