Tanker truck overturns, catches fire on I-95 southbound in Bensalem

Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck and an SUV on I-95 southbound in Bensalem, Pa.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday near Exit 39.

Pennsylvania State Police say the tanker truck was carrying 4,000 of heating oil and caught fire.

SkyFOX flew over a crash on I-95 southbound in Bensalem Friday night.

There were two reported injuries as a result of the crash, which were not severe.

All lanes are closed in both directors. No word on the crash of the crash.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.