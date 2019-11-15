Expand / Collapse search

Tanker truck overturns, catches fire on I-95 southbound in Bensalem

Updated 1 hour ago
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 39 in Bensalem after a crash.

BRISTOL, Pa. - Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck and an SUV on I-95 southbound in Bensalem, Pa.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday near Exit 39. 

Pennsylvania State Police say the tanker truck was carrying 4,000 of heating oil and caught fire. 

SkyFOX flew over a crash on I-95 southbound in Bensalem Friday night.

There were two reported injuries as a result of the crash, which were not severe. 

All lanes are closed in both directors. No word on the crash of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.