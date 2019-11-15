Tanker truck overturns, catches fire on I-95 in Bensalem
BRISTOL, Pa. - Crews were on the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck and SUV on I-95 southbound in Bensalem on Friday night.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. near Exit 39.
Pennsylvania State Police say the tanker truck was carrying 4,000 of heating oil and caught fire.
SkyFOX flew over a crash on I-95 southbound in Bensalem Friday night.
There were two reported injuries as a result of the crash, which were not severe.
All injuries sustained by the vehicles' occupants were non-life-threatening.
The road was damaged as a result of the fire and is currently undergoing emergency repairs. Roads remained closed in both diretions.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.