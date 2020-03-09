Takedown video shows police arresting person-of-interest in Melbourne murder

Police in Melbourne made an arrest in connection with a death at a hotel.

On Saturday morning, police said that a body was discovered at the River Palm Hotel by staff members. Police deemed the death a homicide.

Then, over the weekend, Kevin Doswell was arrested at a gas station as a person of interest in the murder.

MORE NEWS: 2 shot during armed burglary at Maitland home, police say

FOX 35 News obtained video of the takedown.

Doswell is reportedly facing several charges but has not been charged with murder.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest on this homicide investigation and more.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch FOX 35 News live