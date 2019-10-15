Taco Bell pulls seasoned ground beef from select stores over quality concerns

article

Going to have to “think outside the bun” when it comes to ordering.

Taco Bell has announced that some restaurants have stopped serving seasoned beef due to quality concerns.

On Saturday, Taco Bell told a limited number of restaurants to stop serving seasoned beef, and instead ask customers to try chicken or steak as the beef did not meet quality standards, Associated Press reports.

The restaurant locations affected are in Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio among others, though the company did not confirm the number of stores.

The company is replenishing supplies.

Those who arrived at the fast-food chain hungering for a fix of seasoned ground beef over the weekend were not pleased, according to Twitter.

It has not been reported when the ground beef will return to stores.

Advertisement

In a statement to Fox News, the fast food chain stated they are working to replenish the supply.

“While some Taco Bell restaurants in the eastern Midwest and Northeast regions may be experiencing a shortage of seasoned beef, we are working diligently to replenish the supply in those restaurants and encourage fans to try any of our other delicious proteins like shredded chicken or steak in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause and appreciate our customers’ patience.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get updates at FoxNews.com