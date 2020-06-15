T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers reporting widespread cell service outages

A large number of T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon customers across the country said they were experiencing outages with their cell service Monday.

According to Downdetector.com, customers from across the U.S. were reporting problems with their service, with a large number of reports coming from major cities including Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

Hundreds of comments on the website said customers could not place or receive calls.

Users flooded T-Mobile's Twitter account to report issues with their service.

T-Mobile's President of Technology Neville Ray addressed the outage on Twitter, writing, "Our engineers are working to resolve a voice and data issue that has been affecting customers around the country. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have this fixed shortly."

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Verizon said, "Downdetector is falsely reporting Verizon network issues" and that the company was "aware that another carrier is having network issues," but comments from customers on Downdetector.com suggested that Verizon customers from Los Angeles, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago and other cities were experiencing issues placing or receiving calls.

But the Verizon spokesperson said perceived interruptions to its service could be explained by the issues affecting other carriers.

"A lot of factors can contribute to a false report on a third-party website… a faulty device, network traffic that slows but doesn’t inhibit connections, commercial RF blockers, human error, network issues impacting other carriers and more," the spokesperson said.

Sprint, which recently merged with T-Mobile, also appeared to be impacted, according to customers on Downdetector.com. US Cellular appeared to be impacted as well. Both companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.