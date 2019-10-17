System in the Gulf could become Tropical Storm Nestor, bring heavy rain to Central Florida

An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico just north of the Bay of Campeche could become our next named system.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), as of 8:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

"Regardless of tropical or subtropical development, gusty winds and rough surf are possible across the northern Gulf Coast later this week and into the weekend," the NHC said. "Heavy rainfall is also possible across portions of the southeast U.S. over the weekend."

Download app | Live radar

Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas says the system is forecast to move northeast over the Gulf of Mexico which could mean a wet weekend for Central Florida.

"This will be slinging a lot of moisture our way. By Saturday, we could get some heavy tropical downpours and possibility for some severe weather heading into Friday night into Saturday."

Advertisement

A stronger system on a more eastward track would bring breezier conditions, heavier rainfall and the threat for severe weather in stronger thunderstorms.

Some clearing will begin as early as Sunday, as high pressure builds over the region behind the departing system.

If the system develops into a tropical story, it would be named Nestor. The 2019 hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

Be sure to download the Fox 35 Weather App to be able to check the latest updates right on your cellphone.

For the latest on the tropics, go HERE.