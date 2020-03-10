Expand / Collapse search

Suspects indicted in Nicole Montalvo murder case set to be arraigned Tuesday

Nicole Montalvo
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two suspects charged in the murder of an Osceola County mother are scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Last week, an Osceola County grand jury indicted Christopher Otero-Rivera on charges of second degree murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with evidence. His father, Angel Rivera, was also indicted on charges of accessory after murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they found Nicole Montalvo’s mutilated remains on Rivera’s property in October 2019.

The indictments come more than a month after Governor Ron DeSantis pulled the case from State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Ayala and the Osceola County Sheriff got into a public disagreement about whether or not there was enough evidence for a murder prosecution.

Ayala had not taken the case before a grand jury, saying she did not have what she needed for an evidence-based prosecution of a first degree murder charge.

State Attorney Brad King took over the case and took it to a grand jury last week.

The arraignments are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. Check back for updates.