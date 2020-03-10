Suspects indicted in Nicole Montalvo murder case set to be arraigned Tuesday

Two suspects charged in the murder of an Osceola County mother are scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Last week, an Osceola County grand jury indicted Christopher Otero-Rivera on charges of second degree murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with evidence. His father, Angel Rivera, was also indicted on charges of accessory after murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with evidence.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said they found Nicole Montalvo’s mutilated remains on Rivera’s property in October 2019.

RELATED: New evidence released in Nicole Montalvo murder investigation

The indictments come more than a month after Governor Ron DeSantis pulled the case from State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Ayala and the Osceola County Sheriff got into a public disagreement about whether or not there was enough evidence for a murder prosecution.

Ayala had not taken the case before a grand jury, saying she did not have what she needed for an evidence-based prosecution of a first degree murder charge.

State Attorney Brad King took over the case and took it to a grand jury last week.

Advertisement

The arraignments are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning. Check back for updates.