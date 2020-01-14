Suspects in Volusia County manhunt in custody

article

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say two suspects that were at the center of a manhunt are now in custody, without incident.

Law enforcement officers spent early Tuesday afternoon actively searching for a robbery suspect out of Kentucky who was considered armed and dangerous. Earlier in the day, the other suspect was taken into custody in Daytona Beach, but the Sheriff's Office would not elaborate on what connection the two suspects have to each other. The Sheriff's Office says the two fugitives arrested have been identified as Keith D. Neal, 19, and Daiveion C. Wells, also 19.

SKYFOX Chopper spotted deputies in the area of Green Springs Park in Deltona as the search concluded around 3:30 p.m.