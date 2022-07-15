Suspect search underway after deadly shooting on SR-408 near downtown Orlando

Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot on State Road 408 near downtown Orlando on Thursday afternoon and later crashed into a tree. The victim later died.

Orlando police say a man in his 40s was driving westbound on SR-408 around 2:25 p.m. when his vehicle was shot at and "struck multiple times" near Bumby Avenue. The man exited the freeway at Mills Avenue and crashed into a tree, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple bullet holes were found on the victim's truck.

(Photo via Florida Department of Transportation camera)

FOX 35 spoke with neighbors in the area about what happened.

"That's terrible that someone is out on the road that would do something like that," said Mark Urbainczyk.

He says his friend called him after being stuck on the 408 for almost an hour.

"They were trying to figure out what's going on. As I pulled onto the road, I saw there were a lot of police, I figured it was a crash."

The westbound lanes of SR-408 were closed at Crystal Lake Drive for about an hour and a half as police investigated. The victim has not yet been identified and police have not said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.